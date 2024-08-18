Family of Gaza hostage Romi Gonen to celebrate her 24th birthday at Peres Center

The family and friends of Gaza hostage Romi Gonen will celebrate Romi's 24th birthday at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation on Sunday at 6 p.m., the Hostage Families Forum reported.

Guests are advised to wear leopard print or yellow attire to honor Romi's vibrant spirit.

The event will include birthday celebration activities, sign-making station for hostages, Romi's favorite cocktail bar, musical entertainment,a flower arranging station, Romi's signature dance lesson, and a performance by Raviv Kaner.