FM Katz: Norway to close its office in the West Bank

Norway announced on Saturday that it is closing its office in the West Bank following Foreign Minister Israel Katz's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of eight of its employees who work with the Palestinian Authority, Katz reported on X on Sunday.

נורבגיה הודיעה אתמול על סגירת משרדה ברשות הפלסטינית בעקבות החלטתי לשלול את מעמדם הדיפלומטי של שמונה מעובדיה הפועלים מול הרש"פ, בשל הכרת נורבגיה במדינה פלסטינית-חמאסית אחרי טבח ה-7 באוקטובר ותמיכתה בהוצאת צווי מאסר נגד רה"מ בנימין נתניהו ובכירים ישראלים.מי שפועל נגדנו אנחנו נפעל… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) August 18, 2024

"This decision was made due to Norway's recognition of a Palestinian-Hamas state after the October 7 massacre and its support for issuing arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials," Katz stated.

"Those who act against us will face our actions. We will continue to uphold the status and national dignity of the State of Israel," he concluded.