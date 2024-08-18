Jerusalem Post
FM Katz: Norway to close its office in the West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Norway announced on Saturday that it is closing its office in the West Bank following Foreign Minister Israel Katz's decision to revoke the diplomatic status of eight of its employees who work with the Palestinian Authority, Katz reported on X on Sunday.

"This decision was made due to Norway's recognition of a Palestinian-Hamas state after the October 7 massacre and its support for issuing arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials," Katz stated.

"Those who act against us will face our actions. We will continue to uphold the status and national dignity of the State of Israel," he concluded.



