Hamas, PIJ claim responsibility for Tel Aviv terror attack

Hamas in conjunction with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Tel Aviv on Sunday, in which an explosive device detonated, the group announced via their Al-Qassam Brigades Telegram account on Monday.

"We announce the implementation of the martyrdom operation that took place yesterday evening, Sunday, in the city of 'Tel Aviv.'”

Hamas says it will continue such operations

Hamas continued by saying that they would continue such operations so long as Israel continued its "massacres, displacement of civilians, and policy of assassinations."

Forces at the scene of the explosion in Tel Aviv. August 18, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

On Monday, Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) confirmed that the Sunday night explosion in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack carried out via a powerful explosive device.

The police and Shin Bet noted that the alertness levels had been raised throughout Gush Dan, and searches were being carried out in the area.

According to Israeli media on Monday, the terrorist came from the West Bank.