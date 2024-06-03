Shin Bet thwarts Turkey-based Hamas cell terror attack in Israel

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) thwarted a terror attack that Hamas had planned to carry out in Israel under the direction of one of its headquarters in Turkey, the organization said on Monday. In mid-March, Shin Bet and Yamam forces arrested a Palestinian Jordanian resident Anas Shurman on suspicion of involvement in a plan to carry out a terror attack in Israel. He was originally from Tulkarm. Following the investigation of Shurman, it was revealed that he was enlisted into Hamas by a Hamas official in Turkey Amad Abid, originally from the West Bank.

The explosives planned for use by the Hamas terror cell in Turkey (credit: ISRAEL SECURITY AGENCY)

In the name of the terror organization, Shurman agreed to carry out a suicide attack inside Israeli territory, according to Shin Bet estimates.

Shurman prepared for the attack by photographing a will, learning to ride a motorbike that was to be used for the attack, receiving money and directives for the execution of the attack, and collecting the explosive device from the West Bank where it had been hidden, said the Shin Bet.

Pipe bomb weighing 12 kilograms found in West Bank

The Shin Bet further stated that a 12 kg. pipe bomb along with orders on how to carry out the attack had been found hidden near a spring in the West Bank.

Additional Hamas operatives belonging to Hamas’s military infrastructure in Nablus were arrested. According to the information revealed in their examination, some of them were involved in the preparations of the explosive device and hiding it. The Shin Bet added that they had been guided by Hudifa Slaima, who belongs to Hamas’s Turkey headquarters. A week ago, the Shin Bet stated, that five indictment bills were filed against five residents of Nablus for serious security offenses and attempt to intentionally cause death, among others.