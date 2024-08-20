Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 40,173, Hamas-run Gaza health min. says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry stated on Tuesday that the death toll in Gaza has reached 40,173 since the war started on October 7 of last year.

A further 92,857 have thus far been wounded in the conflict, the Gazan ministry added.

The number has not been independently verified, and the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its toll.

The Hamas-run ministry has also been repeatedly criticized for distorting casualty figures.

In May, departing from Hamas’s reported figures, the UN halved the number of women and children it had previously reported had been killed thus far in the war.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Beit Shemesh and Ein Kerem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 09:41 AM
Security forces operate in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 08:09 AM
Residents of some Golan Heights communities told to stay near safe rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2024 07:45 AM
Ukraine air defenses down 3 missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia
By REUTERS
08/20/2024 07:20 AM
Trump and Harris Fox News debate called off
By REUTERS
08/20/2024 07:12 AM
Border police demolish four settler houses in West Bank
By ALON HACHMON
08/20/2024 06:21 AM
Columbia ends suspension of most pro-Palestinian student protesters
By REUTERS
08/20/2024 04:25 AM
Hamas chief Sinwar involved in Gaza ceasefire talks - Osama Hamdan
By REUTERS
08/20/2024 01:34 AM
Senior Hamas official criticizes Blinken's Gaza proposal claim
By REUTERS
08/20/2024 01:06 AM
Harris calls for raising US corporate tax rate to 28 percent
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 10:33 PM
Trump posts image of fake Taylor Swift endorsement
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 09:39 PM
PM Netanyahu to meet with women released from Hamas captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 09:25 PM
US Treasury: US, China agree to coordinate in times of financial stress
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 05:47 PM
Mahmoud Abbas submits request to Israel to allow him to visit Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2024 05:27 PM
Phil Donahue, pioneer of the daytime talk show, dies at age 88
By REUTERS
08/19/2024 05:05 PM