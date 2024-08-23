Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gallant signs administrative detention orders for settlers suspected of violence in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed four Gallant signs administrative detention orders for individuals suspected of violence in the West Bank, among which were the riots in the village of Jit, Israeli media reported early Friday morning. 

Australia to command Red Sea maritime task force for six months
By REUTERS
08/23/2024 05:37 AM
Ben-Gvir left cabinet due to request to breach status quo, source says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 03:27 AM
Israeli delegation offers new proposal regarding Philadelphi Corridor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2024 01:38 AM
Attackers kill 11 police officers in eastern Pakistan, AP reports
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 09:54 PM
Itamar Ben-Gvir seeks Shin Bet chief's dismissal, storms out of cabinet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 09:53 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted two vessels in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 09:09 PM
WHO says Africa's Ivory Coast reports cases of mpox Clade 2
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 08:32 PM
House hit by rocket in Zar'it, northern Israel, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 07:19 PM
US envoy tell UN: Gaza ceasefire deal 'now is in sight'
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 05:43 PM
Former Gaza hostage Yoram Metzger laid to rest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 05:27 PM
Police arrest east Jerusalem minor for throwing a Molotov cocktail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 11:45 AM
Lucara company finds second biggest diamond yet in Botswana, Africa
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 11:31 AM
EU mission rescues crew from Greek ship attacked by Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
08/22/2024 10:40 AM
Israeli airstrike kills three in Tulkarm - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 10:34 AM
South Tel Aviv experiences power outage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2024 08:59 AM