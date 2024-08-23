Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signed four Gallant signs administrative detention orders for individuals suspected of violence in the West Bank, among which were the riots in the village of Jit, Israeli media reported early Friday morning.
Gallant signs administrative detention orders for settlers suspected of violence in West Bank
By REUTERS08/23/2024 05:37 AM
By REUTERS08/22/2024 09:54 PM
By REUTERS08/22/2024 09:09 PM
By REUTERS08/22/2024 08:32 PM
By REUTERS08/22/2024 05:43 PM
By REUTERS08/22/2024 11:31 AM
By REUTERS08/22/2024 10:40 AM