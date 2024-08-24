Two Eritrean nationals in their 30s were killed, and two others were seriously wounded in a violent incident in Tel Aviv, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Saturday.
Two Eritrean nationals killed, two wounded in Tel Aviv violence
