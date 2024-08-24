Officer injured after car explodes outside French synagogue in suspected arson attack

Flames broke out outside Beth Yaacov synagogue in France on Saturday morning after a car exploded in front of the building, according to French officials.

The car explosion caused a second car to catch fire and the flames spread to the synagogue's front doors. Firefighters are currently tackling four flames, according to France3.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, claimed the incident was an arson attack.

Une tentative d’incendie, manifestement criminelle, a touché la synagogue de la Grande Motte ce matin. Je veux assurer nos concitoyens juifs et la commune de tout mon soutien et dire qu’à la demande du Président de la République @EmmanuelMacron, tous les moyens sont mobilisés… — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) August 24, 2024

"An attempted arson attack, clearly criminal, hit the synagogue of La Grande Motte this morning. I want to assure our Jewish fellow citizens and the municipality of my full support and say that at the request of the President of the Republic @EmmanuelMacron, all means are being mobilized to find the perpetrator," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's Group D - Mali vs Israel - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - July 24, 2024. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin talks to press outside the stadium before the match. (credit: Abdul Saboor/Reuters)

Officer wounded in the attack

A French police officer was injured on Saturday when a blazing car exploded in the car park of a synagogue in the coastal town of La Grande-Motte, a police union representative said, and police said they were treating the incident as attempted arson.

"A car exploded in front of the synagogue in @lagrandemotte. A local police official was injured," William Maury, of police union Alliance Police Nationale, said on X. He told BFM TV the police officer's life was not in danger.

Local media said two cars had been on fire, one of which contained at least one gas canister.