IAF destroys terror cell, IDF continues to destroy Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 25, 2024 11:40

The IAF struck a terror cell in Khiam, southern Lebanon, on Sunday morning, the IDF announced while also sharing that it had continued to destroy Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon.

An interception of one of Hezbollah's UAV by IDF Missile Boats on August 25, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The interception, and elimination of a terror cell, came about after Hezbollah launched over 300 rockets and drones at northern Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon on August 25, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel conducted preemptive strikes in Lebanon after intelligence indicated that the terror group was planning a large-scale aerial assault.

"The IDF is doing and will continue to do everything necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in response to the IDF's confirmation.

Activity at Beirut international airport remains suspended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 11:33 AM
Sirens in Kerem Shalom determined to be false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 10:43 AM
Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss Gaza, regional issues
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 10:31 AM
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief to address latest developments on Sunday
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 10:29 AM
Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 09:39 AM
Israeli ceasefire negotiation delegation to depart for Cairo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 09:10 AM
Bus Drivers' Organization urges citizens to listen to drivers
By MAARIV
08/25/2024 08:43 AM
FM Katz calls on intl. leaders to support Israel as it defends itself
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 07:52 AM
Israel’s Ben Gurion airport expected to resume operations
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 07:23 AM
Pentagon chief reaffirms US commitment to Israel's defense
By REUTERS
08/25/2024 07:21 AM
Work and education approved in North and Center, airspace re-opens
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 07:00 AM
One woman lightly wounded from shrapnel in Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:55 AM
Benny Gantz: 'We are all one fist in the fight against Hezbollah'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:41 AM
Gallant speaks with US counterpart Lloyd Austin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2024 06:38 AM
Hezbollah: 'We launched an attack in revenge for killing of Fuad Shukr'
By GUY ULSTER
08/25/2024 06:27 AM