IAF destroys terror cell, IDF continues to destroy Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon

The IAF struck a terror cell in Khiam, southern Lebanon, on Sunday morning, the IDF announced while also sharing that it had continued to destroy Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon.

An interception of one of Hezbollah's UAV by IDF Missile Boats on August 25, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The interception, and elimination of a terror cell, came about after Hezbollah launched over 300 rockets and drones at northern Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon on August 25, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel conducted preemptive strikes in Lebanon after intelligence indicated that the terror group was planning a large-scale aerial assault.

"The IDF is doing and will continue to do everything necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in response to the IDF's confirmation.