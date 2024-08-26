The IDF said on Monday night that it was investigating a suspected kidnapping after a girl was seen screaming for help from inside a vehicle in the West Bank.

The vehicle was described as a dark silver car, according to N12. It was traveling through the Tapoach junction. The vehicle reportedly belonging to perpetrators of a suspected kidnapping is seen on a northern West Bank road in an image shared by Israeli news outlets on August 27, 2024 (credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90, VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

The Samaria Regional Council spokesperson said that a civilian and soldier had witnessed the girl screaming for help. The driver was described as an Arab by the spokesperson, although this has not been confirmed.

The IDF said that it was investigating the report but it could not verify the circumstances surrounding the incident. IDF investigates suspected kidnapping in northern West Bank, August 26, 2024. (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

IDF investigations into the incident

IDF forces are now searching the area. Roads have been blocked to aid the search.

Checkpoints have been put up between Maale Efraim and Migdalim

This is a developing story.