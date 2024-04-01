Police arrest two Bedouin residents for kidnapping, sexual assault of 15-year-old in the South

Two Bedouin residents of Laqiya are suspected of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from northern Israel and sexually assaulting her, Mako reported Monday, citing the police investigation. She was visiting the south for the weekend.

A friend of the missing reported her disappearance to the police. The police opened an investigation to search for suspects, locating the car and the missing girl with the assistance of security cameras.

The girl was found alone and in a confused state on the side of the road in a deserted area, Israeli media reported.

The teen underwent a medical examination, which strengthened suspicions that she had been sexually assaulted. The suspects claimed in the investigation that they “just gave her a ride.” They will be detained until Thursday.

The police are waiting for the results of the investigation before deciding on the charges against the suspects in the crime.

The two will be charged with sexual offenses without consent and kidnapping, it appears.

A similar offense occurred last year

A similar offense occurred in April 2023, where three Bedouin residents from Laqiya were arrested for attempted kidnapping and assault of a resident of Kiryat Malakhi.

In April 2023, police arrested another three Bedouin residents of Laqiya, between the ages of 19 and 26, on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and assault of a young resident of Kiryat Malakhi, with whom they did not know, according to a report by Ynet.

The investigation revealed that one of the suspects attempted to force the young woman into their car, and she resisted. During their escape, they allegedly noticed a man holding a mobile phone, attacked him, and robbed him of the device, which was later located on their escape route.