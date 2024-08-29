Survey shows 97% of IDF reserve soldiers want Chief of Staff Halevi to resign

A new survey among IDF reserve soldiers shows staggeringly low levels of trust in IDF command and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy, posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

According to the survey, over half (58%) of the participants expressed low to extremely low levels of trust in Halevi, and only 8% reported high levels of trust. Additionally, almost all participants (80%) are dissatisfied with how IDF Command handles the ongoing war.

אל"מ במיל' פרופ' גבי סיבוני ופרופ' קובי מיכאל:ממצאי הסקר הם תמרור אזהרה בוהק ומטריד. אובדן האמון ברמטכ”ל מובהק, ולכן חמור במיוחד.תוצאות הסקר המלאות pic.twitter.com/YVApNDer30 — מכון משגב (@MisgavINS) August 29, 2024

Moreover, almost all participants (93%) believe the entire upper command, including Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, must resign, and only 1% of participants think the IDF upper command should remain in office after the war.