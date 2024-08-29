Jerusalem Post
Survey shows 97% of IDF reserve soldiers want Chief of Staff Halevi to resign

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A new survey among IDF reserve soldiers shows staggeringly low levels of trust in IDF command and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy, posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

According to the survey, over half (58%) of the participants expressed low to extremely low levels of trust in Halevi, and only 8% reported high levels of trust. Additionally, almost all participants (80%) are dissatisfied with how IDF Command handles the ongoing war.

Moreover, almost all participants (93%) believe the entire upper command, including Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, must resign, and only 1% of participants think the IDF upper command should remain in office after the war.

