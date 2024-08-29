Likud MK Saada: Netanyahu is responsible for state October 7 ceremony divisiveness

"The State of Israel is under an existential threat, and our strength is in our unity," MK Moshe Saada told 103FM in an interview on Thursday morning. Saada outlined his position on the controversial state memorial ceremony to mark one year since October 7.

"Everyone is risking their lives for one another, regardless of their opinions, in order to protect their friends and protect the people of Israel. We need unity. We need to create a ceremony that unites everyone."

Saada decided to directly appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "I am addressing the Prime Minister; I believe he is responsible. I am speaking the truth as it is. You must understand the gravity of the situation. The strength of the people of Israel is in our unity, so we must stay united."

Transportation Minister Miri Regev holds a press conference ahead of Israel's 76th Independence Day Ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, on May 8, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

Last night, Sa'ada wrote on the subject: "I believe that with regard to the ceremony to mark the 7.10, an error occurred in the initial judgment. Long before the question of whether or not politicians should make a speech or whether it is right to let Miri Regev manage the event, the question that should have been asked is whether it is even necessary to hold a ceremony of this kind. And in my opinion, at the moment, the answer is unequivocally no."

Saada's suggestions for an appropriate ceremony

He added: "It is without question that the day be commemorated. The government could have declared a national day of mourning, lowered the flags to half-mast, arranged lesson plans in schools, read a daily order in the military units, and even instructed the closure of entertainment venues the evening before. Holding a ceremony like this, in the midst of a war, while our soldiers are risking their lives, is a mistake in judgment even before we get on to discussing who is managing the ceremony."