IDF rescues Israeli-Bedouin hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi From Hamas captivity in Rafah

The IDF and the Shin Bet on Tuesday rescued an Israeli-Bedoin hostage held by Hamas since October 7 from Rafah.

The operation was led by Division 162, Brigade 401, Yahalom anti-tunnel special forces, along with the Shayetet 13 naval commandos.

The hostage’s name is Kaid Farhan al-kaadi, age 52 from Rahat.

Al-Kaadi is healthy and is undergoing further health checks at an unidentified hospital.

It is the fourth successful operation to rescue live Israeli hostages from Hamas, though there have been several successful operations finding and returning some dozens of bodies of hostages killed by Hamas.

He is the eighth live hostage rescued from Gaza, which brings the number of remaining hostages down to 108 from an original round 250.

So far, the IDF has not shared any details about the battle to free the hostage and how many Hamas forces it confronted.

After the announcement was cleared for publication, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum published a statement saying, "The Hostages Families Forum commends the rescue of Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi. Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi, a 52-year-old Bedouin father of eleven from south of Rahat, was kidnapped on October 7th from his security job at Kibbutz Magen's packing factory. He endured 326 days in captivity.

Kaid's return home is nothing short of miraculous. However, we must remember: Military operations alone cannot free the remaining 108 hostages, who have suffered 326 days of abuse and terror. A negotiated deal is the only way forward. We urgently call on the international community to maintain pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release all hostages. Every single day in captivity is one too many. The remaining hostages cannot afford to wait for another such miracle.

The family has requested that the media respect their privacy."