Defense Minister Gallant approves safety plan for schools in Israel's North and South

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the IDF's preparation plan for the start of the school year on September 1 in Israel's southern and northern settlements, he wrote in a Thursday X, formally Twitter, post.
As part of the plan, Gallant explained that the IDF would add to the northern and southern schools "protective measures, increase the presence of the forces, and hold a regular dialogue with the heads of the councils and the directors of the educational institutions."
קיימתי היום הערכת מצב מיוחדת לקראת פתיחת שנת הלימודים, יחד עם הרמטכ״ל רב - אלוף הרצי הלוי, מפקד פיקוד העורף האלוף רפי מילוא, בכירי צה״ל ומערכת הביטחון. אישרתי את תוכנית צה״ל להיערכות מקיפה לקראת פתיחת שנת הלימודים בראשון לספטמבר ביישובי הדרום והצפון. נוסיף אמצעי מיגון, נתגבר את… pic.twitter.com/WHNrJGr0rk— יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 29, 2024