Defense Minister Gallant approves safety plan for schools in Israel's North and South

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the IDF's preparation plan for the start of the school year on September 1 in Israel's southern and northern settlements, he wrote in a Thursday X, formally Twitter, post.

As part of the plan, Gallant explained that the IDF would add to the northern and southern schools "protective measures, increase the presence of the forces, and hold a regular dialogue with the heads of the councils and the directors of the educational institutions."