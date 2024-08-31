IDF announces fallen soldier Elkana Navon, killed in Jenin

St.-Sgt. Elkana Navon was killed in battle while fighting in Jenin in the West Bank, the IDF announced on Saturday.

St.-Sgt. Navon, 20, from Petah Tikva, served in the 906th Battalion in the Bislach Brigade.

He was killed while battling terrorists, and two of his fellow soldiers were also injured in the fighting and were evacuated to the Emek Hospital in Afula.

Navon was killed after encounter with Hamas in the West Bank

The encounter in which Navon was killed at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, according to Ynet.

The report said that he encountered two prominent Hamas operatives in a refugee camp in Jenin - both of whom were eliminated. Israeli forces operating in Jenin August 31, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Forces from the IDF's Bislach Brigade came to reinforce the Jenin area for two weeks, the report also said. The purpose of the operation is to create pressure on the terrorist organizations in the West Bank ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot.

This is a developing story.