Two people were killed in a terror attack in the West Bank, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Sunday morning.

The IDF said terrorists had opened fire on a vehicle in the Tarqumiyah area in the West Bank.

Troops were searching for the terrorists, the military added.

Earlier, Magen David Adom said its paramedics were providing medical care to three people who had been wounded.

Two people sustained critical wounds, and one person was seriously wounded.

This is a developing story.