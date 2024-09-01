Jerusalem Post
Israeli military secretary was in Moscow to advance hostage deal

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

The Prime Minister’s Office said its military secretary Brig. Gen. Roman Gofman returned Sunday from Moscow, where he held talks about ways to advance a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal. Russia has not been an active part of the hostage negotiations, which have been held and mediated by Qatar and Egypt with the help of the United States.

Hamas, the main terror group holding the captives, is an Iranian proxy group. Russia has ties with Iran and has quietly engaged in the past on back-channel diplomacy on Israel’s behalf.

Ties between Jerusalem and Moscow have been strained in the last years due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

