Body of hostage Alexander Lobanov, father of two, found in Gaza Strip

The IDF discovered the body of hostage Alexander Lobanov in the Gaza Strip, the military announced in a Sunday morning update to its Saturday announcement.

Lobanov’s body was discovered alongside the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat, and Ori Danino.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the hostages were killed by Hamas shortly before the IDF’s arrival.

Lobanov was from Ashkelon, where he lived with his pregnant wife and two-year-old child. His wife gave birth to their second child while he was in captivity.

Alexander Lobanov's role in rescuing Nova attendees on October 7

On October 7, when Hamas invaded southern Israel and murdered 1200 people, Lobanov was working as a bar manager at the Nova Music Festival. Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

Survivors gave testimonies where they described that he had helped evacuate festival-goers as terrorists attacked, according to the Hostage Family Forum.

Lobanov was abducted while escaping with five others into the Be’eri forest.