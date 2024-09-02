Hamas to Biden: We will support a deal that includes a permanent ceasefire, full withdrawal

A senior member of Hamas has said that they will respond positively to any proposal that can guarantee their conditions - a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media on Monday.

These comments come following earlier statements by US President Joe Biden, where he stated that a final deal for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza was very close but that he did not think Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu was doing enough to secure such an agreement.