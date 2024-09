Several rockets were detected crossing into Israel from Lebanon earlier on Tuesday.

A crash was detected in the Arab el-Aramsha area in northern Israel, and no casualties were reported.

An IDF spokesperson announced that earlier today, a Hezbollah terrorist was detected entering a Hezbollah military structure in the Markaba area in southern Lebanon. Fighter jets attacked the structure.

Fighter jets also attacked another Hezbollah military infrastructure in the Rihan region of southern Lebanon.