Hamas release video of slain Ori Danino saying 'People of Israel: Do not neglect us'

Hamas published a video of the late Ori Danino, one of the six Gaza hostages who was murdered in captivity, on their Telegram on Tuesday.

The bodies of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino were found in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Sunday morning. The IDF retrieved the bodies of the hostages from a tunnel under the city of Rafah in Gaza.

The video starts with a montage of photos of the six dead hostages. Danino then introduces himself with his name, where he is from and where he was taken hostage from.

"Our living conditions are very difficult, there is no food, no water, no electricity," he says. He adds that there is non-stop shooting and bombing.

He addresses PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet saying "you failed us on October 7."

"Today you are trying to kill us one after another in failed rescue attempts."

Danino then asks the camera, "Where were you when they shot me?" followed by several other questions about the government's absence on and after October 7.

To the people of Israel

Addressing the people of Israel, he begs, "Keep doing everything until we get out of here alive."

"Get us out of here alive because at this pace no one will survive"

Speaking to his family, he told them how much he loved them: "There is not a day that I do not think of you."

Danino ends by saying, "People of Israel: Do not neglect us."

Hamas then cut to a clip of a sand timer with the words "time is running out."

At the end of the video, words appear saying, "Exchange deal... freedom and life. Military pressure... death and failure."

Danino's time in captivity

The 25-year-old helped other Nova attendees survive the attack and escape the scene.

Having driven himself and survivors away from the music festival, Dandino decided to turn back in hopes of rescuing more attendees. It was while turning back that he was abducted by Hamas terrorists.

“He ran away from the party, got out of hell, came back to save more people, and was kidnapped with them. He survived more than 300 days in captivity to return full of hope and faith,” Liel said, “he excelled in everything he did.