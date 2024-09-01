'Beloved by all': Body of hostage Ori Danino found in Gaza

The body of hostage Ori Danino was discovered by the IDF in the Gaza Strip, the military announced in a Sunday morning update to its Saturday announcement.

Danino’s body was discovered alongside the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat, and Almog Sarusi.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the hostages were killed by Hamas shortly before the IDF’s arrival.

From Jerusalem, the 25-year-old Danino was the eldest son of five to parents Einav and Elchanan and partner to Liel.

The young Danino had plans to study electrical engineering, according to the Hostage Families Forum. He was “known for his ambition, love for people, and was beloved by all.

“He loved nature and was very handy.” Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

Ori Danino on October 7

On October 7, Danino was enjoying the Nova Music Festival when Hamas attacked southern Israel and murdered 1,200 people. Danino was one of over 250 to be kidnapped by the terror group and taken to Gaza.

Danino helped other Nova attendees survive the attack and was abducted while heading back toward the scene of the massacre. He had planned to return to help more attendees escape, according to the Forum.

His father told the Army Radio that on October 7, his son "turned around and came back to save Itai and Mia Regev and Omer Shem Tov" before their car was subsequently halted by a Hamas vehicle.