Gantz: If Netanyahu is too weak to stand up to international pressure, he should go home

Benny Gantz, head of National Unity, and MK Gadi Eisenkot gave a speech on Tuesday night, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which they attacked Netanyahu's progress and conduct during the war.

Gantz attacked Netanyahu for failing to progress the war fast enough and then delaying the peace process for his own political interests.

He called the return of the hostages an issue of morality and then took direct aim at Netanyahu for lying to the public about his willingness to bring the hostages back.

"At the beginning of the war, when we asked to extend the military pressure to Khan Yunis and then to Rafah, Netanyahu hesitated and held back." Gadi Eisenkot holds a press conference with Head of the National Unity party Minister Benny Gantz at the Knesset, February 26, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

Hard truths

Gantz told some hard truths, saying, "The hostages must be returned even at a very heavy price. Gaza must be closed from the south so that October 7 never happens again. Returning to the Philadelphi corridor will be necessary. The campaign must move North. Israel must create an anti-Iranian regional alliance."

"Watch towers on the Philadelphi corridor would turn into troops into ducks in a row."

"If he is not strong enough to withstand the international pressure, let him put the keys down and go home."