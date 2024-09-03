Gantz, Eisenkot to 'refute Netanyahu's claims' on Philadelphi corridor in press conference

National Unity MKs Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot will hold a press conference at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in order to refute claims made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a press conference on Monday evening regarding the strategic importance of the Philadelphi corridor.

Both Gantz and Eisenkot were members of the government and of the inner circle running the war, called the "war cabinet," until June, after which they resigned and left the government due what they viewed as the prime minister involving political considerations in his national security decisions.

The press conference is likely to be dramatic, as public fury broke out on Sunday after the announcement that the bodies of six hostages who had been alive until last week had been retrieved from Rafah, in southern Gaza. Members of the opposition and family members of hostages accused Netanyahu of being responsible for their death, due to his refusal to agree to a gradual withdrawal of IDF forces from the Philadelphi corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border.

DEFENSE MINISTER Yoav Gallant addresses the media, in Tel Aviv, last month. In his remarks, he emphasized the need for a decision regarding the ‘day after’ to prevent Hamas from regaining power. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Collapse in talks

The prime minister held a late-night vote on this issue on Thursday in the National Security Cabinet, which approved it, making it official Israeli policy. The prime minister reportedly acknowledged during the cabinet session that the vote could lead to a collapse in ongoing hostage talks. The only vote against the proposal was Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu argued during his press conference on Monday that IDF presence on Philadelphi was necessary in order to prevent Hamas rearmament, since the Gaza-Egypt border has for the past 20 years been the main corridor through which arms have flowed into Gaza. The defense agencies have reportedly all said that the deal would include alternative solutions, but Netanyahu responded to this and said he believed the issue to be a strategic and diplomatic one, and not a military one.