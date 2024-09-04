Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US sailor detained in Venezuela, traveled without permission, US officials say

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2024 19:16

A US Navy sailor has been detained in Venezuela after traveling there on personal leave without required authorization from US military authorities, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide further details, including any information on why the sailor was detained and whether Venezuelan authorities had informed the US government about the matter.

The arrest comes amid soaring tensions between Washington and Caracas about Venezuela's contested presidential election in July.

Two people killed, 4 injured in Georgia school shooting, MSNBC reports
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 07:22 PM
Suspicious object thrown at Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 07:01 PM
two arrested block Education Minister’s exit in Kfar Menachem
By MAARIV
09/04/2024 06:17 PM
IDF locates explosives in baby stroller in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 04:48 PM
Swiss government approves draft law to ban Hamas
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 03:50 PM
Three killed in Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq, sources say
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 03:31 PM
IDF arrests man who illegally crossed into Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 03:24 PM
IDF troops arrest suspect who aided Tarqumiyah terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 11:58 AM
Teenager shot at Swedish school, suspect apprehended, police say
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 10:30 AM
Head of police intelligence division announces intention to step down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 10:15 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Nahariya area on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 10:11 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Deir Hanna, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 08:30 AM
Ben-Gvir says he is operating to halt negotiations with Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 08:13 AM
Suspected car ramming in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 07:48 AM
Russia says it is discussing Gaza hostages with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 07:37 AM