Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in building in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

 IDF forces from Division 91 identified several Hezbollah terrorists operating in a military building in the Hula area of southern Lebanon, the IDF reported Wednesday evening.

The building was subsequently targeted and destroyed in an airstrike.

This strike was an IDF retaliation to recent alerts in the Upper Galilee region when approximately 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon, with some intercepted and others landing in open areas.

The Firefighting teams are working to extinguish a fire caused by the rocket impact near Kibbutz Kfar Blum. No injuries have been reported, the IDF added.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Police arrest four in Tel Aviv protest pushing for hostage deal
By MAARIV
09/04/2024 11:07 PM
IDF finds shaft to tunnel where bodies of hostages found in a kids' yard
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 08:21 PM
Suspicious object thrown at Israeli embassy in Washington D.C.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 07:01 PM
US sailor detained in Venezuela, traveled without permission
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 06:19 PM
two arrested block Education Minister’s exit in Kfar Menachem
By MAARIV
09/04/2024 06:17 PM
IDF locates explosives in baby stroller in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 04:48 PM
Swiss government approves draft law to ban Hamas
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 03:50 PM
Three killed in Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq, sources say
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 03:31 PM
IDF arrests man who illegally crossed into Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 03:24 PM
IDF troops arrest suspect who aided Tarqumiyah terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 11:58 AM
Teenager shot at Swedish school, suspect apprehended, police say
By REUTERS
09/04/2024 10:30 AM
Head of police intelligence division announces intention to step down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 10:15 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Nahariya area on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 10:11 AM
IDF: Siren testing to take place in Deir Hanna, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 08:30 AM
Ben-Gvir says he is operating to halt negotiations with Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 08:13 AM