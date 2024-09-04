IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in building in southern Lebanon

IDF forces from Division 91 identified several Hezbollah terrorists operating in a military building in the Hula area of southern Lebanon, the IDF reported Wednesday evening.

The building was subsequently targeted and destroyed in an airstrike.

This strike was an IDF retaliation to recent alerts in the Upper Galilee region when approximately 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon, with some intercepted and others landing in open areas.

The Firefighting teams are working to extinguish a fire caused by the rocket impact near Kibbutz Kfar Blum. No injuries have been reported, the IDF added.