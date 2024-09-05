Shooting incident near Israeli consulate in Munich, shooter neutralized

A shooting incident occured near the Israeli consulate in Munich, Israeli media reported on Thursday morning.

Following loud sounds of repeated gunfire near the Israeli consulate in the Bavarian capital, Munich, large police forces were called to the scene.

Today, 52 years ago, Israeli Olympic athletes were murdered in Munich by Palestinian terrorists. To commemorate the event, the consulate was closed on Thursday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's office reported.

No consulate personnel was injured the Foreign Ministry's office added, and the shooter was neutralized by German security forces, who are handling the situation.