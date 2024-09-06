Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ben-Gvir to Netanyahu: Include eradication of West Bank terror in your 'war goals'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2024 10:58

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addressed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, requesting that the defeat of Hamas and other terror organizations in the West Bank be officially added as a goal of the war in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Ben-Gvir also argued that the October 7 massacre happened as a result of a miscalculation on several fronts, especially in the West Bank, and that this miscalculation still exists.

"The movement of Palestinian Authority residents is allowed freely on the roads, and terror organizations are getting significantly stronger. This is evident in the sharp increase in recent attempts by various terror organizations to carry out attacks," Ben-Gvir explained. 



