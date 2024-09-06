Ben-Gvir to Netanyahu: Include eradication of West Bank terror in your 'war goals'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addressed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, requesting that the defeat of Hamas and other terror organizations in the West Bank be officially added as a goal of the war in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

פניתי לראש הממשלה, בבקשה לכלול את הכרעת חמאס ויתר ארגוני הטרור ביהודה ושומרון כאחד ממטרות המלחמה.טבח השבעה באוקטובר יצא לפועל בעקבות קונספציה חמורה שאסור לחזור עליה גם ביהודה ושומרון. אסור לחזור על הטעויות, מלחמה בחמאס — גם ביהודה ושומרון! pic.twitter.com/WvEvRKjO8J — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) September 6, 2024

Ben-Gvir also argued that the October 7 massacre happened as a result of a miscalculation on several fronts, especially in the West Bank, and that this miscalculation still exists.

"The movement of Palestinian Authority residents is allowed freely on the roads, and terror organizations are getting significantly stronger. This is evident in the sharp increase in recent attempts by various terror organizations to carry out attacks," Ben-Gvir explained.