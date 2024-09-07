Jerusalem Post
Lebanese paramedics killed in Israeli strike, Lebanese ministry says

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2024 20:09

Three Lebanese paramedics were killed and two others wounded, one critically, in an Israeli attack while they were extinguishing fires in the southern town of Faroun, Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday.

"Israeli forces targeted a team from the Lebanese Civil Defence as they responded to fires sparked by recent Israeli airstrikes," a ministry statement said, specifying that the strike hit a fire truck.

It condemned the attack as a "blatant strike" on an official Lebanese state apparatus, marking the second such attack on an emergency team in less than 12 hours.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

