Building hit after drone intrusion alerts sound in Nahariya, Western Galilee localities

No injuries were reported, according to the initial report.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 9, 2024 11:14
A building was hit in Nahariya after drone intrusion alerts sounded in the area. September 9, 2024. (photo credit: Via Maariv)
A building was hit in Nahariya after drone intrusion alerts sounded in the area. September 9, 2024.
(photo credit: Via Maariv)

A building was hit in Nahariya on Monday morning, according to KAN news, following the drone intrusion alerts that sounded in the area. 

No injuries were reported. 

Starting at 10:49 a.m. local time, multiple drone intrusion alerts sounded in Western Galilee.

Alerts sounded in Nahariya, Evron, and Shlomi, among other localities. 

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Middle East
UAVs
Israel-Hamas War