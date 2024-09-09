Building hit after drone intrusion alerts sound in Nahariya, Western Galilee localities

A building was hit in Nahariya on Monday morning, according to KAN news, following the drone intrusion alerts that sounded in the area.
No injuries were reported.
ראשוני: פגיעה ישירה בבניין רב קומות בנהריה, לא דווח על נפגעים(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/a7x56XxlBM— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 9, 2024
Starting at 10:49 a.m. local time, multiple drone intrusion alerts sounded in Western Galilee.
Alerts sounded in Nahariya, Evron, and Shlomi, among other localities.
This is a developing story.