Building hit after drone intrusion alerts sound in Nahariya, Western Galilee localities

A building was hit in Nahariya on Monday morning, according to KAN news, following the drone intrusion alerts that sounded in the area.

No injuries were reported.

ראשוני: פגיעה ישירה בבניין רב קומות בנהריה, לא דווח על נפגעים(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/a7x56XxlBM — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 9, 2024

Starting at 10:49 a.m. local time, multiple drone intrusion alerts sounded in Western Galilee.

Alerts sounded in Nahariya, Evron, and Shlomi, among other localities.

This is a developing story.