Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over 'occupation'

By REUTERS

The UN human rights chief said on Monday that ending the nearly year-long war in Gaza is a priority and asked countries to act on what he called Israel's "blatant disregard" for international law in the West Bank.

"States must not – cannot – accept blatant disregard for international law, including binding decisions of the (UN) Security Council and orders of the International Court of Justice, neither in this nor any other situation," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a speech at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He cited an opinion released by the UN top court in July that called Israel's "occupation" illegal and said this situation must be "comprehensively addressed," Israel has rejected the opinion.

Iran denies reports of missile transfer to Russia
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 12:29 PM
Turkish soldier killed in clash in northern Iraq, defense ministry says
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 11:38 AM
Initial report: Suspected terror attack on Route 60, near Ramallah
By ALON HACHMON
09/09/2024 11:15 AM
Russian military to join Chinese exercise starting this month
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 10:34 AM
Border police arrest 570 illegal residents
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 10:16 AM
Nahariya resident arrested for online threats against hostage families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 08:34 AM
World should support Israel in putting pressure on Gaza, Gantz tells Bli
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 08:32 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers, infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 07:54 AM
21 killed, 229 injured from typhoon Yagi, floods in Vietnam
By REUTERS
09/09/2024 04:42 AM
Netanyahu reiterates directive on ministerial visits to Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 02:02 AM
Jordanian Foreign Ministry: 'Investigation suggests a solitary attack'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2024 01:41 AM
Kuwaiti Emir accepts resignation of deputy prime minister, oil minister
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 11:18 PM
US military destroys three Houthi drones, two missile systems in Yemen
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 10:17 PM
IDF kills terrorist after attempted hit-and-run attack in Hebron 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2024 10:12 PM
Floods kill at least four people in Morocco
By REUTERS
09/08/2024 06:27 PM