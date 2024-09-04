Israeli gov wants Jewish supremacy, CEO of B'Tselem tells UN Security Council

"The occupation and settlements are much more important to the government than human life," Yuli Novak, CEO of extreme left-wing Israeli activist group B'Tselem, told the UN Security Council on Wednesday, according to Israeli media.

Novak said that the goal of the Israeli government is to promote Jewish supremacy above all else, and that their goal is to continue the war forever. She added that the government is taking advantage of Israeli citizens's fear in order to commit war crimes on a daily basis.

"The Israeli government is cynically exploiting the nation's trauma following the Hamas attack on October 7 in order to advance, with horrifying violence, its occupation of the land to ensure Jewish supremacy in the space between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. In order to do this, the Israeli government is waging a war against the Palestinian people while committing war crimes almost every day."