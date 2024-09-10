Jerusalem Post
France, Germany, UK target Iran sanctions over ballistic missiles

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 16:31

The governments of France, Germany and Britain strongly condemn Iranian transfers of ballistic missiles to Russia and will work towards imposing sanctions on Iran Air as a result, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This act is an escalation by both Iran and Russia, and is a direct threat to European security," said a joint statement from the three countries shared by the ministry.

The three countries will take immediate steps to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran, it added, calling on Iran to immediately halt all support for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

The announcement came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in Ukraine within weeks.

Alongside that announcement, made during a visit to Britain, Blinken said the U.S. would also impose new sanctions, including on airline Iran Air.



