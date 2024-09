A ramming attack occurred near the Givat Assaf Junction, located in the proximity of Beit El in the West Bank, the IDF said on Wednesday.

Magen David Adom said its paramedics were providing medical care to an individual in his 20s who had been hit by a gas tanker and was in critical condition. MDA Ambulance (credit: MDA)

The terrorist was apprehended, the military said, adding the troops were setting up roadblocks in the area.

This is a developing story.