Footage of Hamas tunnels revealed, IAF strikes Hezbollah targets

Israel offers Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for hostages • IDF kills Hamas Tel Al Sultan Battalion commanders
US government demands overhaul of Israeli conduct in West Bank after killing of US citizen
Israel's military said on Tuesday that it was highly likely its troops had fired the shot that killed her but that her death was unintentional, and it voiced deep regret.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday demanded an overhaul of Israeli military conduct in the West Bank as they decried the fatal shooting of an American protester against settlement expansion, which Israel said was accidental.
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, who is also a Turkish national, was shot dead last Friday at a protest march in Beita, a village near Nablus where Palestinians have been repeatedly attacked by far-right Jewish settlers.
IAF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after drone infiltration
After sirens sounded in northern Israel on Tuesday, the IDF struck several Hezbollah targets in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon, Israel's military said later in the day.
The IAF also struck a Hezbollah military command center alongside military structures in the areas of Nabaiteh, Mansouri, and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.
Additionally, earlier on Tuesday, IDF soldiers struck a terrorist cell that was identified exiting a military structure in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon.
Israel offers Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for hostages - report
“I’m ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, his family, whoever wants to join him. We want the hostages back," Israel’s chief negotiator for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch, said.
Israel’s chief negotiator for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch, proposed offering Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for the 101 hostages in the terror group's captivity, a Tuesday Bloomberg interview revealed.
According to the report, the proposal to allow Sinwar's escape from Gaza has been on the table for two days, yet it is unclear what Hamas's response has been and whether they would accept it.
Urine bottles and bullet casings: Captives killed two days after Alkadi rescue, IDF confirms
The IDF showed footage of a Rafah tunnel where six hostages were killed after possibly surviving there for weeks.
The IDF released video footage of the tunnel in Rafah where six hostages were killed in late August.
The tunnel shaft was discovered inside a child’s bedroom in Gaza, and it extends 20 meters into the ground and connects to a 120-meter-long tunnel. The tunnel is narrow with low ceilings, no rooms, and has a metal door at its end.
"This is a 'passage' tunnel, not a 'room' tunnel. Standing up straight is impossible, and the humidity is extreme," IDF Spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said.
Hostages remind me of my daughters: Qatari PM meets hostage families, Gantz in Paris
The Qatari PM came to Paris specifically for this meeting with Gantz.
National Unity Chairman Benny Gantz met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside the families of the hostages and World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder in Paris, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.
Al Thani reportedly met with the hostages's family members first, followed by a face-to-face meeting with Gantz.
IAF strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
Israel Air Force struck Hezbollah launchers in the Mansouri area and At Tiri, which were used throughout the day to fire rockets toward northern Israel, the IDF reported on Tuesday.
Multiple sirens had sounded in northern Israel previously on Tuesday. According to the IDF, in western Galilee, approximately 15 rockets were identified crossing into Israel.
In the areas of Sasa and Meron, approximately 30 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.
The IDF noted that some were intercepted, and others fell into open areas. No injuries have been reported so far.
The IAF also struck a Hezbollah military structure in southern Lebanon in the area of Rachaf.
Switzerland moves to cut UNRWA funding amid terror, antisemitism claims
Swiss lawmakers voted to freeze UNRWA funds, citing links to Hamas and terror incitement in schools.
The Swiss National Council passed a motion to halt funds for UNRWA, citing its reported incitement to terror and glorification of violence. The motion, passed by a small majority of 99 against 88, was filed already in March, and will have to pass in the confederation’s upper house , the Council of States, to enter into force.
In an exclusive interview with the Jerusalem Post, David Zuberbühler, member of the Swiss National Council who led the legislation, explained the reasoning behind this motion:
White House increasingly skeptical over possibility of ceasefire deal
The White House is not clear that a ceasefire deal will be reached in the wake of the execution of the six hostages, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.
"What's not clear to us is whether Hamas will ever come to the table in sincerity and sign on to something," he said. "So that's the complicating factor here."
Kirby said it doesn't mean that the work's not continuing; it's been made much more difficult.
The White House is still trying to arrive at a bridging proposal, according to Kirby.
Kirby would not specify the details of Hamas's new demands.
American hostage families urge ABC to ask Trump, Harris about hostages during debate
The families of the seven American hostages are calling on the moderators of Tuesday night's presidential debate on ABC to question former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on what they would do to bring the hostages home.
“Our seven family members have been held against their will in Hamas captivity for nearly 340 days," the families said in a statement. "Last week, American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, along with five other hostages, was executed after months of torture, neglect, starvation, and isolation. Without a cease-fire deal, we ask ourselves: Will our loved ones be next?"
The families urged ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis to ensure that the candidates "address the plight of the hostages" and request "specific questions about what each candidate would do differently to bring the hostages home."
"American citizens Omer, Edan, Keith, Sagui, Itay, Judy, and Gad, and the 94 other hostages need the United States and the world to overcome differences and disagreements and work together toward bringing them home," the families said. "Their time is running out."
WATCH: IDF strikes key Hamas commanders: Tel Al-Sultan Battalion crippled
The commander of Hamas’s Tel Al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, and three additional company commanders from the battalion were reportedly killed.
The IDF eliminated several Hamas commanders of the Tel Al-Sultan Battalion during joint operations between the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the military said on Tuesday.
The commander of Hamas’s Tel Al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, and three additional company commanders from the battalion were reportedly killed.
