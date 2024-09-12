Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Knesset approves new additional budget for 2024 fiscal year

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Knesset approved in its first reading a second additional budget for the fiscal year 2024, the Knesset plenum spokesperson announced on Thursday evening.

The decision is driven by the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, according to the budget proposal, which has introduced significant uncertainty and prolonged military engagement beyond initial estimates.

The first additional budget, which was based on the expectation that the intensity of the conflict would reduce by June 2024, has proven insufficient due to the extended fighting. As a result, the government has reportedly identified a need for increased civilian expenditures to address the ongoing impacts of the war.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid responded, "Where is the money coming from? The only thing being cut is the Israeli middle class and working public."

"The very act of opening the budget a second time is a failure. The sole purpose is to increase the deficit and harm Israeli citizens – government survival," emphasized MK Benny Gantz.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 shakes Malibu in Southern California: USGS
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 06:44 PM
IDF confirms death of Hezbollah terrorist Ahmad Al-Jabr in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 06:35 PM
Frontline Forum Chairman criticizes government amid rocket attacks
By SHAKED SADEH
09/12/2024 06:29 PM
Fire breaks out in central West Bank, likely from Molotov cocktail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 06:26 PM
Russian shelling kills three Red Cross workers in eastern Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 05:44 PM
Harvey Weinstein charged in New York with additional crimes
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 05:19 PM
Britain's crime minister has purse stolen at meeting of police officers
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 03:50 PM
Police West Bank Commander informs the Chief of Police of resignation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 03:45 PM
ICJ refuses SA request to delay date to submit evidence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 03:26 PM
Israeli navy, air force, rescue civilian boat drifting towards Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 03:25 PM
PMO: 'Hamas is hiding the fact that it is sabotaging hostage deal'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 02:06 PM
Finance Minister Smotrich meets Histadrut Chairman Bar-David
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 01:04 PM
Likud lawmaker's nude photos leaked, sent to Knesset employees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 12:51 PM
21-year-old man gunned down while riding motorbike in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2024 07:34 AM
North Korea fires unidentified missile off east coast, South Korea milit
By REUTERS
09/12/2024 01:25 AM