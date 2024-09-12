Knesset approves new additional budget for 2024 fiscal year

The Knesset approved in its first reading a second additional budget for the fiscal year 2024, the Knesset plenum spokesperson announced on Thursday evening.

The decision is driven by the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, according to the budget proposal, which has introduced significant uncertainty and prolonged military engagement beyond initial estimates.

The first additional budget, which was based on the expectation that the intensity of the conflict would reduce by June 2024, has proven insufficient due to the extended fighting. As a result, the government has reportedly identified a need for increased civilian expenditures to address the ongoing impacts of the war.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid responded, "Where is the money coming from? The only thing being cut is the Israeli middle class and working public."

"The very act of opening the budget a second time is a failure. The sole purpose is to increase the deficit and harm Israeli citizens – government survival," emphasized MK Benny Gantz.