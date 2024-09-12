Residents of some communities in the Merom HaGalil Regional Council were told to stay near safe rooms and reduce movement and gatherings on Thursday, Israeli media reported.
Residents of some communities in Merom HaGalil Regional Council told to stay near safe rooms
By REUTERS09/12/2024 10:32 PM
By REUTERS09/12/2024 10:25 PM
By REUTERS09/12/2024 10:23 PM
By REUTERS09/12/2024 08:24 PM
By REUTERS09/12/2024 06:44 PM
By SHAKED SADEH09/12/2024 06:29 PM
By REUTERS09/12/2024 05:44 PM
By REUTERS09/12/2024 05:19 PM
By REUTERS09/12/2024 03:50 PM