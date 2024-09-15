Egypt prepares to host Houthi delegation in effort to reduce tensions, impact on economy - report

Egypt is reportedly preparing to host a Houthi delegation in an effort to reduce tensions in the Red Sea, according to Arab media reports.

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have launched multiple attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and near the coast of Yemen since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, in alleged solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Arab news sites said that, in conjunction with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, Egypt was seeking to consolidate its strategic interests amid Houthi maritime attacks, which have significantly affected the Egyptian economy.

The Suez Canal Authority stated that, due to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, the canal lost 23.4% of its revenues compared to the same period last year, as a result of shipping companies diverting routes. A VIDEO released last month by Yemen's Houthis shows what they say is smoke rising from a fire aboard a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the Red Sea. Says the writer: No one in the Saudi media would question why Riyadh isn't cooperating in confronting Houthi attacks.

Iranian involvement

According to Arab sources, Egypt is planning to meet with both the Houthis and Iran, in order to reach resolutions.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is expected to visit Tehran over the coming days to discuss the situation in Yemen.