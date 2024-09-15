US and UK stress commitment to Israel's security, desire for ceasefire in joint statement

The UK and US remain committed to Israel's security, the two countries said in a joint statement on US-UK strategic dialogue on Saturday night.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy met in London to discuss parts of the US-UK partnership, including "unwavering support for Ukraine" and "the promotion of peace and security in the Middle East, including through a ceasefire in Gaza."

Lammy expressed the UK's support for mediation efforts, and both countries stressed the desire to avoid regional escalation and work towards a two-state solution.

Both said they were seeking a "lasting security solution along the Blue Line that will allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians on both sides to return to their homes with safety and security."

They also called on all parties to protect civilians and for Israel to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Both countries welcomed the polio vaccination campaign.

The United States and the United Kingdom also discussed Iran's role in bringing instability to the region through the "proliferation of advanced weaponry" as well as financing and supporting Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and others.