NIS 700 for a PS5: Shocking prices for luxury goods in Gaza

Despite persistent claims of goods shortages and price rises in Gaza, the prices of some goods have been astoundingly low, including that of a PlayStation 5 (PS5), according to video obtained by French journalist Jonathan Serero on Sunday.

ISRAEL EN GUERRE: Avez vous un peuple victime d'un génocide qui a les moyens de vendre ou d'acheter des Playstation 5? Évidemment que non.Les étalages des magasins de Gaza sont bondés de vivres, de nourritures et de la célèbre console de jeux de Sony dernière génération. pic.twitter.com/ZeBJkGmAHq — Jonathan Serero (@sererojonathan) September 15, 2024

The video shows the PS5 game console, fresh fruits, soaps, perfumes, sweets, snacks, soft drinks, and more in the market in the center of Gaza.

The same resident was heard saying, "In Gaza, during the war, you can get everything at the stalls." The resident enthusiastically said that the console cost him only 700 shekels; the current retail price on the Sony website is $499.99.