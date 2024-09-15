Terrorist stabs police officer at Old City's Damascus Gate, attacker shot at the scene

A 20-year-old police officer was lightly wounded on Sunday evening in a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate in the Old City, Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics have begun treating the victim, who is fully conscious and is in mild condition on-site, MDA reported. However, he was still evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus for further treatment.

The attacker was shot at the scene by an officer from the Israel Border Police, according to a police spokesperson.

Police officers gather following attempted terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terrorist shot, officer receiving treatment

"The terrorist who tried to escape into the Old City was neutralized by other Border Police officers," a police spokesperson said.

"The officer who was stabbed was taken for medical treatment. Police and Border Police officers on the spot closed off the area and began investigating the case."

