Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt makes court appearance, CNN reports

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 16, 2024 18:34

Ryan Routh, the reported suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has entered a federal courtroom in West Palm Beach, Florida, a CNN reporter said on social media.

Routh was wearing dark prison scrubs and his hands and feet were shackled, the reporter said.

According to later CNN and other US media outlets reports, Routh has been charged with two federal gun charges. His charges are possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a fireman with an "obliterated" serial number, CNN reported.

Iran's president says Tehran did not transfer weapons to Russia
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 05:15 PM
N12's Daphna Liel says Sara Netanyahu is against Sa'ar appointment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 04:49 PM
Police prepares for potential protest outside of Gideon Sa'ar's house
By ALON HACHMON
09/16/2024 04:28 PM
High schools 'migrating' strikes starting Tuesday
By MAARIV
09/16/2024 04:25 PM
Fire breaks out in northern Israel following Hezbollah rockets
By SHAKED SADEH
09/16/2024 03:56 PM
Netanyahu postpones cabinet meeting to 9 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 02:36 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 02:30 PM
IDF publishes policy for commemoration events in month of October
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 02:21 PM
Turkish drone kills PKK member in northern Iraq, security agency says
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 02:10 PM
IDF operates following reports of Palestinian attack on Israeli
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 01:09 PM
41,226 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 12:46 PM
Yemen's Houthis claim to have downed US MQ-9 aircraft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 10:50 AM
Police arrest lawyer suspected of embezzling clients, fraud
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 10:25 AM
Police arrest three suspects involved in throwing grenade at home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2024 09:53 AM
Police operation under way after explosion in Cologne, Bild reports
By REUTERS
09/16/2024 09:31 AM