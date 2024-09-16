Suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt makes court appearance, CNN reports

Ryan Routh, the reported suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has entered a federal courtroom in West Palm Beach, Florida, a CNN reporter said on social media.

Routh was wearing dark prison scrubs and his hands and feet were shackled, the reporter said.

According to later CNN and other US media outlets reports, Routh has been charged with two federal gun charges. His charges are possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a fireman with an "obliterated" serial number, CNN reported.