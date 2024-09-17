Naftali Bennett: "Leaders should prioritize Israel's interests over personal agendas"

Former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett gave an interview to the foreign press on Tuesday. In his interview with Germany's Bild, Bennett addressed the possibility of joining a future coalition with Prime Minister Netanyahu, stating that he does not rule out such cooperation.

Regarding the reported decision to fire Defense Minister Gallant, Bennett added, "The public expects professional decisions – but this is not the case."

Bennett also commented on the political situation in the government, sharply criticizing its politicians. "I believe that when a nation is at war, leaders should do what is best for Israel without being guided by political considerations or personal interests," he said. He further added, "I hope Israel's leaders remember why they are there – to protect Israel, not for personal interests."