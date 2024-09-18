'Those behind it must be identified': World leaders condemn beeper attack in Lebanon

The Kremlin warned on Wednesday that an attack on Lebanese group Hezbollah and others using exploding pagers could become a trigger for a wider regional conflict and that its perpetrators must be identified.

Tuesday's attack saw thousands of pagers detonate across Lebanon, killing nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others, including the group's fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut.

A senior Lebanese security source and another source told Reuters that Israel's Mossad spy agency planted explosives inside 5,000 pagers imported by the Lebanese group Hezbollah months before Tuesday's detonations.

Turkey condemns the attack

"The causes and circumstances of the incident must be established, and those behind it must be identified," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. A man's bag explodes in a supermarket in Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2024 in this screen grab from a video obtained from social media. (credit: Social Media/via REUTERS)

In addition to the Russian condemnation of the alleged Israeli attack, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with the Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and expressed his sadness over the attack.

He further emphasized that efforts to stop Israel will continue.