A rocket fired by Hezbollah crashed on Highway 89 near Safed in Israel's north on Saturday afternoon, Israel Police reported.

The road was briefly blocked to traffic shortly after.

Fires also broke out in Beit Hillel, according to Ynet.

Israel Police also received reports of several rockets falling in several locations in the country's north, which has caused a number of fires to break out, the police said. There are no casualties reported.

This is a developing story.