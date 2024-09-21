IDF eliminates Hamas terrorists who held Hersh Goldberg-Polin, other hostages

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari informed the families on Saturday of the six hostages who were murdered last month by Hamas while in captivity and that the terrorists who held them were eliminated by Israeli forces.

תמונתם של המחבלים המחוסלים שהחזיקו באלמוג סרוסי, כרמל גת, אלכס לובנוב, אורי דנינו, עדן ירושלמי והרש גולדברג-פולין ז"ל@Doron_Kadosh https://t.co/kDyVrnjZqZ pic.twitter.com/6ZEuExUbXN — גלצ (@GLZRadio) September 21, 2024

The hostages they killed were Almog Sarousi, Carmel Gat, Alex Lubanov, Uri Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, and Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Hagari said that the day after the hostages were murdered, "troops from the 162nd Division identified two terrorists emerging from an underground tunnel shaft in the Tel al-Sultan area and eliminated them during an encounter."

Methods to find the terrorists responsible

The IDF was able to determine that the two terrorists held the six hostages by evaluating the equipment of the terrorists and using DNA findings that linked the two terrorists to the tunnel where the six hostages were murdered. The tunnel in Rafah, Gaza Strip, where six hostages were murdered by Hamas. September 10, 2024. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

"Based on the findings and the information available to us, these terrorists that were killed were the same terrorists who were in the tunnel where the bodies of the six hostages were discovered," Hagari continued. "The findings show they were there when they were murdered and we are investigating their involvement in the murder. Should we obtain further information, we will first update the families and then the public."

Hagari then finished his speech by saying that the IDF will "pursue and reach everyone responsible for this heinous murder, and we will not stop until we reach them all."