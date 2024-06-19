IDF spokesperson Hagari: 'Hamas is an idea. You can't destroy an idea'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office responded on Wednesday to IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari’s interview on Channel 13, in which he stated the destruction of Hamas was “throwing dust in the public’s eyes.”

“The Security Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has defined the destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities as one of the goals of the war,” the PMO statement read.

“The IDF, of course, is committed to this,” the statement added.

During the interview, Hagari stated, "Hamas is an idea. You can't destroy an idea. The political echelon needs to find an alternative - or it [Hamas] will remain." IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 19, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Addressing "Operation Arnon," which saw the rescue of the four hostages, Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, and Andrey Kozlov, from Gaza captivity, Hagari stated, "It is not possible to rescue all the hostages in military operations."

IDF responds to interview

Later on Wednesday, the IDF issued a response, stating, “The IDF is committed to achieving the goals of the war as defined by the cabinet; it has been working in this way throughout the war day and night and will continue to do so.

"The commanders of the IDF and its soldiers fight with determination and persistence to destroy the military capabilities and the governmental and organizational infrastructure of Hamas in Gaza,” the statement added.

The military affirmed, “In his words, the IDF Spokesperson referred to the destruction of Hamas as an ideology and an idea, and the words were said by him in a clear and explicit manner. Any other claim is taking things out of context.”

דובר צה״ל התייחס בדבריו להשמדת חמאס כאידיאולוגיה וכרעיון והדברים נאמרו על ידו באופן ברור ומפורש. כל טענה אחרת היא הוצאת הדברים מהקשרם — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 19, 2024

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi stated in response to the interview, “The words of the IDF Spokesperson this evening are only a sign of the lax commanding spirit of the Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister.”

“We have superhero warriors and a security leadership that doesn't deserve them.

Instead of thinking that he is still Gantz's and Eisenkot's bureau chief and talking from their throats, the IDF spokesperson should concentrate on strengthening our fighters and that his commanders, Herzi and Gallant, strive for victory!”