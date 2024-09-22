Hezbollah targets Ramat David base near Haifa, fires break out in Nazareth

Hezbollah sent rockets into the Jezreel Valley at around 01:10 am on Sunday morning, with alerts in and around Haifa, Nazareth, Afula and the lower Galilee. At 2am, Army Radio announced that Israel was striking southern Lebanon in response.

Army radio and KAN reported that Hezbollah specifically targeted the Ramat David base near Haifa for the first time in the war. Hezbollah confirmed this on Telegram, saying they had targeted the Ramat David base and airport with Fajr 1 and Fajr 2 missiles.

The IDF confirmed that ten missiles were launched. Most were intercepted, but they announced that a fall was detected in the area.

However, social media and Israeli outlets show falls in Sde Yakov, and a fire breaking out as a result of a fall in Kfar Baruch.

According to KAN, a rocket fell in Nazareth, and a large fire broke out as a result of the strikes elsewhere in the city. MDA reported that a 60 year old man was slightly wounded by shrapnel in the Lower Galilee. Documentation: A fall in Sde Yaakov, near the Ramat David base (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Hezbollah claimed the sirens were due to rockets fired by them from Lebanon.

נפל אותר בנצרת. שריפה פרצה במקום אחר בעיר@rubih67 pic.twitter.com/Smdxj5UnRf — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 21, 2024

Reports on social media and from Hezbollah say that sounds of explosions could be heard around Ramat David airbase near Haifa.

Al Hadath, a Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese outlet, reported that Hezbollah fired 100 rockets towards Haifa and the Upper Galilee, however the IDF claimed it was ten.

At around 2am, Hezbollah reported Israeli air force jets over southern Lebanon.

‼️ Hezbollah barrage sees direct hit in Nazareth as nearly 70 cities under fire Hezbollah terrorist rockets. pic.twitter.com/iDdsh2i0bP — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 21, 2024

Home Front Command

The sirens sounded in areas where the Home Front Command were not updated on Saturday, when new restrictions were issued from Haifa and northward, limiting gatherings to 30 people outdoors and 300 indoors. There were no changes southward of Haifa at this time, but the HFC said this could change at any time based on upcoming Hezbollah attacks.

These are the first alarms that have been activated in Afula for more than 9 months, according to Israeli media.

The IDF spokesman said that the incident is being investigated.

This is a developing story.