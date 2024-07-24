Jerusalem Post
IDF responds to Hezbollah publishing drone footage appearing to show IDF base

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 24, 2024

Reacting to Hezbollah publishing drone footage on Wednesday morning claiming to show the IDF Ramat David base, the IDF later stated that the video was filmed by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solely for photography purposes and that the base's operations were not impacted.

The IDF and the Air Force within it are operating against Hezbollah's aerial array and have attacked hundreds of targets from this array in recent months, the IDF continued in its statement.

It added that the Israel Air Force is using all means available to protect the skies of the State of Israel and will continue to do so.

Earlier in July, Hezbollah published additional drone footage showing the Golan Heights and the northern coast of Israel, respectively.



